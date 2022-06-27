US exports to Russia have decreased by about 97% in months — White House

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. Exports from the United States to Russia have decreased by approximately 97% in a few months, the White House announced on Monday.

"In the span of a few months, U.S. exports to Russia, including of critical technology inputs Putin needs to maintain his military, have decreased approximately 97%. Russia’s imports of goods from around the world could fall by 40%," according to the statement.

The US administration assures that its measures are aimed at further isolation of Russia from the world economy.

"Our measures will continue to sap [Russia’s] military-industrial complex of critical components, prevent the central bank’s foreign reserves from propping up an ailing economy and deprive [Russia] of the resources he needs to wage his war," the White House says.

On February 24, Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. After that the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states announced that they would impose sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals.