Aeroflot suspends all flights to Europe from February 28

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot said on Monday it suspends all flights to Europe from February 28.

"Due to the closure of Europe’s airspace, Aeroflot suspends flights along European routes from February 28, 2022 until further note," it said in a press statement posted on its website.

It was reported on Sunday that Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Air Transport and Tourism Agencies are organizing evacuation of Russian nationals from European countries.

The United Kingdom was the first to close its airspace for Russian planes in the night to February 25. On Sunday, the EU foreign ministers took a decision to close the EU airspace for Russia.