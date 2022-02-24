Russian central bank, government to support sanctioned banks

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia and the Russian government will provide any support required by the Russian banks that came under Western sanctions, the regulator said in a statement.

The banks include VTB, Sovcombank, Novicombank, Otkritie, Promsvyazbank, Rossiya and Sberbank, the regulator said.

The central bank said all banks planned in advance for measures to ensure uninterrupted operation in the conditions of sanctions. The regulator said the planned measures were commensurate with the situation.