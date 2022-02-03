China ready to promote energy cooperation with Russia, says top diplomat

BEIJING, February 3. /TASS/. China is ready to actively promote cooperation with Russia on the whole production chain in the energy sector, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"The Chinese side is ready to continue strengthening the interconnected relationship with the Russian side, actively promote cooperation in the energy sector on the whole production chain in upstream, midstream and downstream," he was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said earlier that the cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is very deep and versatile, in particular in the area of new energy sources, renewable energy sources, with cooperation on processing energy raw materials also developing. This makes it safe to say that a kind of energy alliance is being formed between Russia and China, that is, a broad program of multifaceted cooperation on energy, he noted.