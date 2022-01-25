Twitter creates account at Russian regulator’s website under ‘localization’ law

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The US-based social network Twitter has registered an account on the website of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media under the law "On the Activities of Foreign Persons in the Information and Telecommunication Network "Internet" on the Territory of the Russian Federation," the regulator said in a statement released on its website on Tuesday.

"Register a personal account on the official website of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media. Completed," the website reads.

Under the new law, overseas Internet companies with a daily audience exceeding 500,000 users must open their authorized representative offices in Russia. The Russian telecom and mass media watchdog has already published the list of such companies obliged to open their representative offices, with Google, Apple, Meta Platforms, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, and others among them.