Container terminal to be built in Caspian seaport — governor

TASS, January 17. A container terminal is planned for construction in Olya seaport in the Astrakhan Region. This will make it possible to support transshipment of 3 mln tonnes of cargo by 2023 year-end, Governor of the Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin said on Monday at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The key task at present is to develop the container terminal in the port of Olya. It will be developed in two stages: we are to ensure transshipment of three million tonnes of cargo by the end of 2023 and eight million tonnes by the end of 2030. This is the task we intend to solve in the first instance. Intended investments amount to 34 bln rubles ($442.9 mln)," the Governor said.

It is also required to increase the waterway capacity of the Volga-Caspian Sea canal to arrange the full-fledged cargo transportation, Babushkin added.

Olya seaport is located 100 km southward of Astrakhan, in the immediate vicinity of the Caspian Sea.