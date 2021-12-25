Russian Gazprom slams ‘groundless’ EU accusations of insufficient gas supplies

MOSCOW, December 26. / TASS /. The allegations of insufficient gas supplies against Russia and the Gazprom energy corporation are unacceptable and groundless, European states create obstacles for themselves, Spokesman for the Russian gas giant Sergey Kupriyanov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"All accusations against Russia and Gazprom relating to delivering insufficient amount of gas to the European market are absolutely groundless, unacceptable and untrue. To put it simply, it is a pack of lies," the Gazprom spokesman noted.

According to Kupriyanov, Gazprom is ready to deliver some additional gas volumes under existing long-term contracts. He also mentioned that the prices for these supplies would be significantly lower than the spot ones. "All problems in Western Europe are created by [Europeans] themselves, there is no need to blame Gazprom for this. It would be better to turn the flashlights on themselves," the spokesman pointed out.

Russia has repeatedly come under accusations in 2021 amid the energy crisis in Europe. During his annual press conference, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia did not seize the gas market, having warned the European partners about the threat of destroying the long-term contract system for gas supplies.