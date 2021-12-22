Russia’s economic activities more prudent than in certain other countries — Putin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia had to undertake measures involving "small increases in liquidity" to overcome the crisis pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic but these activities were more prudent than in some other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We also had to take some measures that involved small increases in liquidity. What was there to do? Nevertheless, we did it much more cautiously," the head of state said at the meeting with head of Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) public organization Alexey Repik.

The proposal to stimulate investments made by Repik is proper, the President said, noting at the same time that "according to Central Bank data, investments did not contract nevertheless." Putin noted, "I mean lending volumes in the first instance, but actually this is the investment level." Many new investment projects will be implemented in the country, he added.

The project launched in the Federal Tax Service on consultations for investors can be replicated in other instrumentalities, Putin noted. "Each agency has its specificities but approaches can nevertheless be common," he added.