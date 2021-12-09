Russian company develops driverless train control system

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Satellite Systems (RSS) developed a system of driverless train control with the use of GLONASS navigation satellites, the company’s press service said on Thursday.

"Specialists of Russian Space Systems Holding have developed and successfully tested a technology for controlling railway transport and controlling the movement of unmanned trains using a high-precision GLONASS functional supplement," it said in a statement.

The new technological solution developed at RKS can be used to create a system for controlling the movement of all rolling stock in Russia and outside the country, it said.

"The system's capabilities make it possible to integrate space-based navigation data, digital models of railway infrastructure and information transmitted from rolling stock into the overall control loop," the holding said.