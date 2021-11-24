Gas price in Europe approaches $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe rose almost to $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters during Wednesday exchange trading, according to ICE trading data.

The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to $1,097 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 94.7 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The total increase in the gas price in Europe since the beginning of the day surpasses 3%.