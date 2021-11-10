Gas price in Europe below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters in wait for supplies from Russia

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe dropped below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters in wait for the growth of supplies from Russia, according to data provided by London’s ICE exchange.

The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands declined to $791.6 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Earlier in the morning, gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline grew by almost 25% compared to the previous day. In addition, Gazprom filed for Wednesday, November 10, applications for the maximum volume of gas transit through Ukraine under the contract in the amount of 109.3 mln cubic meters per day.

Earlier, Gazprom announced that it had approved and began to implement the plan for pumping gas into five European underground storage facilities for November.

President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to increase supplies to the company's storage facilities in Europe after the completion of pumping gas into underground storage facilities in Russia on November 8. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller assured that the gas holding will fulfill this order.