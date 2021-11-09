Belarusian parliament ratifies amendment of gas price formula agreement with Russia

MINSK, November 9. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus (the lower house of parliament) has ratified an amendment to the agreement with Russia on the procedure for setting prices for gas supplies to the republic.

"Deputies approved the bill "On ratification of the protocol on amendments to the agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the procedure for setting prices (tariffs) for the supply of natural gas to the Republic of Belarus and its transportation through gas pipelines located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, dated November 25, 2011," the BelTA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The protocol specifies the terms for using a different procedure for determining the price of imported gas than the one envisaged by the corresponding agreement between the countries dated November 25, 2011 and extends these terms until December 31, 2021.

According to the document, in 2021, the gas price for Belarus is determined by adjusting the gas price, which was valid in 2020 ($127 per 1,000 cubic meters) to the inflation rate determined in accordance with Art. 1 of the agreement, and amounts to $128.52 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported that on November 9, the Energy ministers of Belarus and Russia signed a protocol on the procedure for setting prices for the supply of gas to the republic and its transportation through gas pipelines in the Belarusian territory for 2022. The specific gas price will be fixed in a joint document with Gazprom, proceeding from the terms of 2021.