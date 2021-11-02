Gazprom did not book extra gas transit via Ukraine and Poland in Q1-3 2022

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Gazprom did not book extra natural gas transit capacity via Ukraine in first - third quarters of 2022 at the auction, according to RBP platform data.

The auction was held in addition to booking based on the long-term contract for 40 bln cubic meters of gas per year (about 109.5 mln cubic meters daily).

Gazprom also made no booking for gas pumping capacity via Poland over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline in first - third quarters of the next year, according to GSA Platform data.