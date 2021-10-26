Moscow Court to review 3 protocols against Google for refusal to remove prohibited content

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A court in Moscow will review three new protocols against Google for the refusal to remove prohibited information and the company may face fines worth 12 mln rubles ($172,550) in total, Justice of the Peace Section No. 422 told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court received three protocols under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code (failure of the website owner to remove information in case the duty to remove such information is provided by Russian laws). The company faces a fine of 4 mln rubles ($57,500) under each such protocol and fines may total 12 mln rubles," the court said.

Google did not remove over 2,600 materials with prohibited information, head of the State Duma committee for security and corruption combating Vasily Piskarev said earlier.

Early in September, the Justice of the Peace Court of Moscow’s Tagansky District slapped Google with fines totaling 6.5 mln rubles ($93,500) in two episodes related to the refusal to delete prohibited information. Fines imposed by Russian courts on the company totaled 39 mln rubles ($560,800).