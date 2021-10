MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The dollar fell by 0.53% to 70.97 rubles on the Moscow Exchange.

By 18:13 Moscow time, the dollar rate accelerated its decline and reached 70.95 rubles (-0.55%).

The last time the dollar was below 71 rubles on July 20, 2021.

At the same time, the euro fell to 82.32 rubles (-0.48%).