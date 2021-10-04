Facebook domain up for sale amid massive outage

NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. Facebook domain (facebook.com) was listed for sale on Whois website specialized in such transactions, Internet users noticed on Monday, in particular the founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey, who posted about it on his page.

The ad did not specify the seller and how much they want for the domain.

Facebook is yet to comment on this information.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them.