Russia seeks multifaceted cooperation with Asia-Pacific region, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the IBA Asia Pacific Regional Forum.

"Russia is distinctly placing emphasis on the development of the Far Eastern regions, boosting their investment appeal, and carrying out large-scale social, infrastructural, educational programs in these territories. And our country is certainly interested in building up multifaceted partnerships with its neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region," according to the president’s message, published Thursday on the Kremlin website.

Putin noted that new global challenges required joint action to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, which necessitates enhanced cooperation. "In this regard, a particularly pertinent task is to expand the dialogue between the supreme courts of the region’s countries," the Russian leader said.

During the forum, the participants will hash over enhancing legislation and law enforcement practices in various fields, bolstering the efficiency and accessibility of legal proceedings as well as harmonizing legal regulation.

"I hope that you will have constructive, meaningful discussions, and your proposals and initiatives will be in demand," Putin said, wishing the participants success and all the best.