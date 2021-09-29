First power unit of Akkuyu NPP can be opened in 2022, Erdogan says

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. The first power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) can be opened next year, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I visited the Akkuyu NPP; construction is on track. I was told construction of the nuclear power plant would end by a certain date. I believe we will be able to open the first power unit of NPP in the next year. Certainly, intensive work continues," the Turkish President said.

Construction of the nuclear power plant is implemented on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia and Turkey in May 2010. The power plant with the installed capacity of 4,800 MW will generate about 35 bln kWh after completion of construction.