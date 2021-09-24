Sales of Russian-made electric car to start in 2024 — Avtotor

KALININGRAD, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian car maker Avtotor plans to start producing the first batch of electric vehicles of its own design in 2023 and to launch its sales in 2024, founder of the company, Vladimir Shcherbakov told Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov on Friday.

The retail price of the new car will be up to 1.5 million rubles ($20,625).

"We have a commitment to present this model in 2023 and that one in 2024," said Shcherbakov, presenting two car models.

According to the presentation, the release of the first batch of 200 electric vehicles is scheduled for the end of 2023 and it is planned to produce 1,000 cars under the special investment contract.

Shcherbakov explained that the company intends to create a lineup based on a single platform and to produce, pickup trucks, minibuses and a modification for the disabled. The company plans to assemble the new car using the domestic component base.

"At the same time, we are designing, together with Kia and Hyundai, two more models," Shcherbakov said adding that Avtotor Holding may start assembling Kia and Hyundai electric vehicles in 2023, in line with the government-approved concept for the development of electric transport in Russia until 2030.

The Avtotor holding was founded in 1994 in Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost region. It was the first plant in Russia that began to assemble cars of foreign brands, in particular, such as BMW, KIA and Hyundai. Avtodor started production in 1997. In 21 years the plant produced more than 2 mln cars. The production capacity is designed for 350,000 vehicles per year.