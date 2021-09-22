Russia’s Digital Development Ministry prepares first package of telecom support measures

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media is working on the first package of measures to support the telecommunications industry and by the end of October will present some initiatives, Minister Maksut Shadayev told TASS.

"We are now working on proposals - the first package of measures to support the telecom industry. We are actively discussing the telecom industry, I think that by the end of October we will present certain measures related to supporting this area," the minister said.

On September 14, the Russian government approved a roadmap to create additional conditions for the development of the IT industry. This was the second package of support measures for this area.

According to the Russian government, the action plan was formed with the participation of leading Russian IT companies, industry public organizations, and the United Russia party. It is aimed at solving several key tasks: increasing demand for domestic IT solutions, ensuring accelerated digital transformation of economic sectors and social sphere, creating comfortable conditions for doing IT business in Russia.