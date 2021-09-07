Gas price in Europe almost hits $660 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe almost hit $660 per 1,000 cubic meters during Tuesday trading, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

Particularly, the price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $659.9 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 54.155 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh) on September 7.

The growth of the gas price has slowed down slightly by now, though the price in Europe still keeps at around $660 per 1,000 cubic meters. The total gas price growth has equaled almost 2% since the beginning of trading on September 7.

Meanwhile gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was down more than two-fold on the previous day, has almost recovered to 3 mln cubic meters per hour.

Gazprom department head Alexander Ivannikov said on Tuesday that gas prices in Europe will definitely remain at the current level in the near future.