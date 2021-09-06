Nord Stream 2 operator looks into shipping hydrogen via pipeline — OMV ex-CEO

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2, is looking into the technical possibility of transportation of hydrogen via this pipeline, OMV ex-CEO Rainer Seele said in an interview for TASS.

"As far as I know, Nord Stream 2 AG is carrying out such researches," he said. "But I think that such predictions must be made very carefully. First, we need to talk to engineers, to technical specialists in regards to the technical possibility. Because you understand that hydrogen and natural gas have different properties and corresponding risks."

"It is actually irrelevant which gas will we ship via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What is important is that this pipeline is needed," Seele concluded.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with the total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The construction was suspended in 2019, after Switzerland’s Allseas left the project over the threat of US sanctions. The construction resumed in December 2020.

Rainer Seele led OMV since July 2015. In 2021, he decided not to extend his service and left the company on September 1 this year. He gave his interview for TASS several days before his resignation.