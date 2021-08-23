Hydrogen-powered Aurus luxury automobile slated to go on display at EEF-2021

MOSCOW, August 23. / TASS /. A hydrogen-fueled version of the Russian-made Aurus luxury automobile will be rolled out for presentation at the 2021 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the press service of the automaker told TASS on Monday

"For the first time in history of the EEF, Aurus will take part in the largest event in the Far East, one of Russia’s key forums, which without a doubt is an important event for our brand. We will have two vehicles on display. The serial version of the Senat model, as well as a promising new development by NAMI - an Aurus running on hydrogen fuel," the press service revealed.

Earlier, Russian Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, stated that a serial model of the Aurus electric car, including a model equipped with hydrogen fuel cells, would be manufactured by 2024.

At the end of May, the NAMI-designed hydrogen-powered Aurus was presented for the first time. Manturov did not rule out the possibility of its full production in the long term. On May 31, the Yelabuga plant in Tatarstan began manufacturing the Aurus Senat luxury cars. The price tag for an Aurus Senat starts at 18 mln rubles ($243,000). The plant's capacities are designed to produce up to 5,000 vehicles per year. Aurus is the first Russian premium car brand created from scratch by NAMI specialists. Special versions of the Aurus are used in the FSO’s special purpose garage for use by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The shareholders of Aurus are FSUE NAMI (63.5%), the UAE’s Tawazun Strategic Development Fund (36%) and Sollers (0.5%).