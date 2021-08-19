Moscow court fines Google nearly $27,000 for not deleting banned content

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court fined Google two mln rubles ($26,986) for refusing to delete prohibited content, the court’s press service told TASS.

"Moscow’s magistrate court department No. 422 has found Google guilty under part 2 article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (failing to delete information if the obligation to delete such information is included in the legislation of the Russian Federation) and imposed a fine totaling two mln rubles," the court stated.

In addition, two more administrative protocols drawn up by Russia’s media watchdog will be reviewed on Thursday in relation to the search engine under the same article.

Earlier, the magistrate court fined Google 23.5 mln rubles ($316,968) under three administrative protocols for refusing to delete prohibited information and three mln rubles ($40,464) for refusing to localize databases of Russian users in the Russian Federation.

Russia’s media watchdog announced earlier that YouTube, owned by Google LLC, has not removed about 5,000 items containing prohibited content. According to the service, YouTube’s administration has shrugged off the department’s demands to remove material containing false information, including information about coronavirus. The department clarified that the video hosting service is the leader in the amount of unlawful content that has not been deleted.

Since the beginning of the year, 11 protocols have been drawn up against Google LLC for failing to delete illegal content. The watchdog also took the tech giant to court over the company's refusal to localize the databases of Russian users inside Russia.