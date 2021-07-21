Rusal may continue buying of assets in Europe, but not this year — top manager

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Rusal may continue buying in Europe, but this is unlikely to happen in 2021, Roman Andryushin, the company’s deputy general director for sales in Russia, the CIS and China, told reporters.

"I think we will not buy anything else this year. In general, further expansion is possible," he said.

In April, Rusal completed the purchase of the assets of Aluminum Rheinfelden in Germany. As part of its long-term development strategy, the company plans to increase the production of Rheinfelden Aluminum alloys up to 30,000 tonnes per year.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside China and the only producer of primary aluminum in Russia. The company’s production reached 3.755 mln tonnes in 2020, while sales decreased by 6% to 3.926 mln tonnes.