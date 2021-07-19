In the first half of 2021 deals on key projects worth $ 13.9 bln were signed on Hainan

HAIKOU, July 19. /TASS/. Three packages of agreements on 190 large projects were signed in China's Hainan province in the first half of 2021, according to the local newspaper "Hainan Daily".

The total investment in related projects amounted to 90 billion yuan (about $ 13.9 billion). Thus, in February, agreements were inked on 34 key projects, six of which — with foreign capital. In April, a ceremony of signing agreements on 106 projects, including 22 with foreign investments, took place. Agreements for another 50 projects were signed in June.

On January-May 2021, according to official data, 750 new enterprises with foreign capital were created. The corresponding indicator increased in annual terms by 393.42%. The total volume of actually used foreign investments for the specified period increased by 527.54% and amounted to $ 798 million.

Since the publication of the Hainan Free Trade Port Program on June 1, 2020, agreements have been signed on 354 projects with a total investment of over 156.1 billion yuan ($ 24.4 billion).