Russian face recognition technology to be used by Indian railways

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Indian Railways will start using Russian face recognition systems developed by Ntechlab, the company told TASS on Tuesday.

"Face recognition from Ntechlab will be rolled out over a period of one month at 30 stations run by Indian Railways, including Mumbai," the company said. Corporate systems are used in several Russian regions, including Moscow.

Ntechlab hopes to cover the following railway network of India in future with monitoring systems, CEO of the company Andrei Telenkov said.