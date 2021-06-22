Ten Russian airlines resumed flights to Turkey — Federal Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Ten Russian airlines have resumed flights to Turkey, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

In total, on the first day of the full resumption of air traffic between the countries, it is planned to operate 78 flights, including 54 charter flights.

To date, 12 Russian airlines have permits to fly to Turkey, the Federal Air Transport Agency recalled. They can fly to five Turkish cities: Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum, the regulator noted. The airlines can operate flights to Turkey from 32 Russian cities.

"It is expected that on June 22, 78 regular and charter flights will be operated, of which Russian airlines will operate 54 flights. Aeroflot, Royal Flight, Smartavia, Azur air, Ikar, Yamal, Nord Wind, Pobeda, Red Wings, S7, Rossiya are scheduled to fly today," the Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

Future plans

According to the regulator, earlier 12 Russian air carriers received "more than 160 permits for international passenger and/or cargo transportation to seven cities in Turkey", following the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission on Airline Access to Air Transportation.

From Tuesday, June 22, Russia and Turkey have fully resumed air traffic, which was limited in mid-April due to a new wave of the pandemic in Turkey.

As previously reported, from June 25, Aeroflot plans to increase the frequency of flights from twice a week to two flights a day.

Also, from June 25, the national airline will launch flights from Moscow to Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum. Moreover, Aeroflot did not rule out a further increase in the number of flights to Turkey, depending on demand and flight load.