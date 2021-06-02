Natural gas vehicle fuel consumption in Russia grows twofold over 5 years - Gazprom

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Compressed natural gas sales in Russia surged twofold over the last five years, Gazprom Gas-Engine Fuel, a subsidiary of the Russian gas holding Gazprom, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Natural gas consumption growth in Russia in 2020 was 13% against 2019. Over 1.1 bln cubic meters of compressed natural gas were sold on the Russian market in total. Natural gas vehicle fuel consumption in Russia soared twofold over the last five years," a company’s spokesperson said.

The company plans to sell 976 mln cubic meters of compressed natural gas this year through the Gazprom’s retail sites chain.