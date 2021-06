MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index crossed the mark of 3,800 points for the first time and climbed to record-high 3,802.38 points, up 1%, the Moscow Exchange reports.

The RTS Index grew by 1.23% to 1,634.01 points.

The MOEX Russia Index decelerated later to 3,800.1 points, up 0.94%.