Putin’s SPIEF speech to focus on socio-economic development, other issues

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the upcoming plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 4 will be devoted mainly to issues regarding the country’s socio-economic development and its investment attractiveness Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

The Russian head of state is currently "working on his speech," the press secretary noted.

"The topic is determined by the forum, traditionally the speech at the forum is devoted to socio-economic matters, issues touching upon the nation’s social and economic development, investment attractiveness, and so on," Peskov specified.