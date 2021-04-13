Aeroflot to make two flights from Moscow to Istanbul from April 15

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to make two regular flights between Moscow and Istanbul from April 15, the air carrier said on Tuesday.

"Aeroflot will make scheduled flights to/from Istanbul on April 16 and 18 and then twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, within the period from April 15 to June 1," Aeroflot said.

The company will also make three special flights from Antalya to Moscow for the return of travelers back to Russia from April 17 to 30, the airline said.

"Completion of special return flights en route Antalya - Moscow is planned for Aeroflot passengers from Antalya for the return back to Motherland: on April 17, 24 and 30," the air carrier said.