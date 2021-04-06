Pevek port’s new terminal is scheduled for 2026

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Pevek sea port in Chukotka plans to open a new year-round terminal in the Chaunskaya Bay (the East Siberian Sea), press service of the Russian president’s envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said on Monday.

"The plans are to build a new terminal at the Pevek port in the Chaunskaya Bay and to have it equipped for year-round services," the press service said. "The new terminal will be commissioned in 2026, and it will handle about 2 million tonnes of cargo a year and more than 40 million tonnes over the project’s term (to 2059)."

According to the port’s Director General Viktor Sevastyanov, the port continues to upgrade two piers - their total length is 366 meters. From 2022, each of the piers will handle 300,000 tonnes, and pier 3 will handle another 200,000 tonnes, he said.

Pevek is one of the biggest ports of the Northern Sea Route. More than 25% of all sea supplies to Chukotka are transported via it. The navigation continues from July to October. The port reports an annual cargo turnover at more than 280,000 tonnes.