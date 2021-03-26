Six foreign airlines to start flights from Koltsovo Airport after restrictions lifted

YEKATERINBURG, March 26. /TASS/. At least six foreign airlines are ready to start flights to other countries from Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo Airport after restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are removed, President of the Urals tourism association, head of the Urals unit of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Mikhail Maltsev told reporters on Friday.

"I participated in talks with at least six airlines, which will come to us once restrictions are lifted and it becomes possible to perform flights. <…> The airport is currently negotiating [flights to other countries] with 20 airlines," he said without specifying, which carriers held talks and which of them are ready to start flights from the Koltsovo Airport. Maltsev added that previously 18 airlines performed flights abroad from the airport, including Lufthansa, Alitalia, Czech Airlines.

According to the information on the airport’s website, Russian airlines currently perform flights to other countries, including Royal Flight, Ural Airlines, Nordwind Azur air, Rossiya, as well as Aircompany Armenia airline and Somon Air (Tajikistan).