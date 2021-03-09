Investment in Moscow economy totals $48 bln in 2020

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Investment in Moscow’s economy edged up by 1.7% in 2020 compared with 2019 to 3.6 trillion rubles ($48 bln), according to a statement released on Moscow Mayor’s website on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data provided by Rosstat, investment of the capital’s enterprises increased by 1.7% to 3.6 trillion rubles last year. The capital accounts for almost 18% of the total Russian fixed investment and around half of direct foreign investment. Overall, the amount of fixed investment in Moscow rose 2.7-fold in comparable prices in ten years," Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Yefimov was quoted as saying.