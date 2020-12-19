Russian energy minister to meet with Iranian oil minister Sunday

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov will hold a meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh on Sunday, the Russian Energy Ministry told TASS on Saturday.
"Yes, the meeting is taking place tomorrow," the ministry confirmed.
Shulginov was appointed Russia’s energy minister in November, when his predecessor Alexander Novak became a deputy prime minister.
A source at the ministry told TASS that the meeting was arranged to introduce the ministers to each other.