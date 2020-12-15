Serbia to start gas transportation over Balkan Stream on December 29-30

BELGRADE, December 15. /TASS/. Serbia will start gas transportation over the Balkan Stream pipeline, an extension of the TurkStream gas pipeline, on December 29 or 30, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said at a joint press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We will start gas pumping by the end of the year; our economy will develop and take the first place in Europe by the growth level in this year and in the next three years," the President said.

"Everything goes normally; we will have the gas-in on December 29 or 30," Vucic noted.

The gas pipeline segment across the territory of Serbia is an extension of one of two strings of the TurkStream pipeline, with Russian gas to be supplied to Turkey and then to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary. The segment length is 403 km and the design capacity is 13.9 bln cubic meters of gas per year.