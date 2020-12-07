Kremlin lauds Russia's program of import substitution as successful

MOSCOW, December 7. / TASS /. The program for the substitution of imported products in Russia proved to be successful as domestic production made it possible to replace the majority of the most important goods, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

On Monday, the Kommersant newspaper, citing a study by the National Rating Agency (NRA), wrote that Russia was unable to replace supplies of the main category of imported products through domestic production, being short of the target indicators of the import substitution strategy.

Answering the question whether the Kremlin agrees with this assessment, Peskov said that the program is "successful." According to him, the country has not set a goal of 100% import substitution, which would cover all items of the food industry. Not a single country is doing this, he stressed. At the same time, as far as the import substitution of basic products, including meat, is concerned, "it is obvious that much progress has been achieved," Peskov said.