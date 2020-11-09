Aeroflot resumes flights to Hong Kong from November 19

HONG KONG, November 9. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume flights to Hong Kong, interrupted in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, from November 19, the Russian Consulate General in Hong Kong said on Monday.

"According to Aeroflot, from November 19, it is planned to open passenger flight SU-218/219 on the Moscow - Hong Kong route, which will be operated once a week. Ticket sales are already open," the diplomatic mission announced on its page in Facebook.

Russia banned all international flights in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, air carriers were only allowed to conduct repatriation flights. Flights to a number of countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, the UK, Switzerland and Cuba, have been resumed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.