IEA calls $70/barrel by 2025 possible

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. / TASS /. The cost of oil in the next 20 years will remain above $50 per barrel, and in the baseline scenario may rise to $71 per barrel by 2025, to $ 76 by 2030 and to $85 per barrel by 2040, according to the report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2020, received by TASS on Tuesday.

In a long-term forecast until 2040, the IEA is considering several scenarios for the development of energy markets after the pandemic. Thus, in the basic scenario of the Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), the agency assumes that the world will gradually be able to gain control over the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. In this case, the global economy will return to pre-crisis levels by the end of the same year. Also in this scenario, countries continue to implement their existing climate target policies.