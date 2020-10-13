Russia, Serbia can restart air service shortly, sources say

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The air traffic between Russia and Serbia can restart in the near future, a source close to aviation authorities told TASS on Tuesday.

"A government resolution opening flights to Serbia is expected," the source says. Flights can restart as early as in October, he adds.

A TASS source in the aviation industry added that the relevant idea was discussed at one of recent meetings of the coronavirus response center.

Direct scheduled flights between capitals of Russia and Serbia have started again, press service of the Belgrade Nikola Tesla airport said yesterday. Flights since October are made twice per week, on Thursdays and Sundays, the airport said. At the same time, the air traffic has not been restored until now and would not begin until the year-end, the Serbian air carrier Air Serbia said.