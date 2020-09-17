Accumulated global oil reserves down by 45 mln barrels in August, says Novak

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The accumulated global oil reserves decreased by 45 mln barrels in August and by 34 mln barrels in July, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Thursday.

"Reserves accumulated in the second quarter are gradually shrinking, and we see that July and August were the first two months when stocks declined gradually. The reduction roughly amounted to 45 mln barrels in August and 34 [mln barrels] in July," he said.

Earlier following Thursday’s meeting, the OPEC+ monitoring committee recommended that countries, which failed to meet crude production cuts obligations, should extend the mechanism of inefficient reduction compensations by the end of 2020.