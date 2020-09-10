Putin to hold meeting on economic issues amid pandemic later in the day

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on economic issues in a video conference format later in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, adding that the country’s economic recovery after the novel coronavirus pandemic is expected to be the main focus of the meeting.

"A meeting on economic issues will be held. It will mainly focus on how the country’s economy is passing the ‘COVID-19’ period, how it is recovering after the most acute phase of the crisis. Special attention will be given to the issue of employment and unemployment," he said, adding that other aspects related to Russia’s economic life will be discussed as well.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova and Dmitry Grigorenko, Presidential Aide Maksim Oreshkin, Labor and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina will participate in the meeting, Peskov noted.