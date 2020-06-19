Russian Central Bank lowers key rate to 4.5%

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has cut the key rate by 1 percentage point (p.p.) at once for the first time since 2015 to 4.5% per annum amid more profound disinflationary factors than expected, the regulator said in a statement following its board meeting on Friday.

"On 19 June 2020, the Bank of Russia decided to cut the key rate by 100 bp to 4.50% per annum. Disinflationary factors have been more profound than expected due to a longer duration of restrictive measures in Russia and across the world. The effect of short-term pro-inflationary factors has been largely exhausted," the statement said.