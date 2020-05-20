Putin orders to consider conditions for special investment contracts extension

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 20. /TASS/. Deadlines to honor investment commitments under special investment contracts can be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Investment plans of machine-building companies, fertilizer producers and other enterprises can be revised for objective reasons in the current situation, according to the president.

"Therefore, I agree. Fulfillment of investment commitments by the business [can] be moved to the right, postponed until a later date for special investment contracts and competitiveness improvement programs," Putin said, asking the government to work out terms of such a postponement.