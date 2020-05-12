Russian, US energy chiefs discussed collective measures to stabilize oil market

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak and US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette discussed the situation on the global oil market and measures undertaken to stabilize it by telephone, the Russian Ministry of Energy reports on Tuesday.

"The current condition and prospects of the global market along with undertaken collective measures to stabilize it were discussed during the conversation. Heads of energy authorities of Russia and the US agreed to continue the dialog," the Ministry said.

On April 12, OPEC+ countries clinched a new oil reduction deal. It provides for the overall reduction of daily oil production by 9.7 mln barrels in May - June, by 7.7 mln barrels in July - December, and by 5.8 mln barrels in January 2021 - April 2022.