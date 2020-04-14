Russia cancels two repatriation flights from Rome, Amsterdam

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Repatriation flights from Rome (Italy) and Amsterdam (the Netherlands), scheduled for April 15 and 16, have been cancelled, the Russian Ministry of Communications said on Telegram on Tuesday.

"SU2551 flight from Amsterdam to Moscow, scheduled for April 16, has been cancelled. SU2419 flight from Rome to Moscow, scheduled for April 15, has been cancelled," the post reads.

The ministry earlier announced plans to bring about 5,000 Russians back home from Amsterdam, Denpasar, Madrid, Podgorica, Antalya, Istanbul, Goa, New York and Rome.

According to recent information, repatriation flights from Antalya, Bangkok and New York are due today.