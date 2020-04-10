G20 Energy Ministers hold online talks

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Energy Ministers of the Group of 20 (G20) are holding the extraordinary online meeting, a source familiar with progress in talks told TASS on Friday.

"It started," the source said earlier.

The meeting goal is to support stability of the energy market and strengthening of global economy against the background of declining global demand for energy resources due to the coronavirus epidemics.

G20 countries account for up to 70% of global oil production and up to 80% of its consumption.