Russian Direct Investment Fund addressing delivery of supplies to fight coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is addressing the issue of delivery of equipment and supplies to fight the coronavirus to Russia from other countries, with first deliveries from China and Japan already received, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday.

"RDIF paid half of the cost of medical supplies for clinics, hospitals and laboratories in New York. We are working with the US companies to deliver supplies from the US to Russia in case it is necessary, and several US partners have also offered to pay for half of the cost. The fund jointly with Russian state institutions and other organizations is actively working on delivery of equipment and supplies needed to fight the coronavirus to Russia from China, the US, Japan, UAE and other countries. RDIF has already received the first deliveries from China and Japan and directed them to Russian laboratories, clinics and hospitals," the statement said.

The Fund is fighting the coronavirus at the international level, using its network of partnerships in 18 countries, including the United States. "Thanks to our international partners RDIF now invests in production of testing systems, medicines and medical equipment needed to fight the coronavirus, including jointly with the US partners. Today such dialogue is critically important for fighting the coronavirus on global level," according to the statement.