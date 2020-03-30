Putin urges control of retail prices of medicines, foods

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his representatives in the federal districts to pool efforts with the regional authorities to keep the prices of foods and medicines hygiene items under control and prevent shortages in retail trade.

"We’ve created the necessary reserve of essentials. Yet I am asking you to keep an eye on the current state of affairs and to take joint action with your colleagues in regions to prevent local shortages in the retail trade segment and, which is very important for the people, to keep under control the prices of foods, medicines, hygiene items and other goods that are in great demand today," Putin told his representatives in federal districts.